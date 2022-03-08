Milwaukee officer assaulted at Revel bar, police say

An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was assaulted at Revel, a bar on the city's south side, according to MPD.

Investigators say the officer was involved in an argument with a 36-year-old man Sunday night, March 6. The 36-year-old ended up hitting the officer.

Police say the officer had serious injuries and had to go to the hospital.

The 36-year-old was arrested and is expected to face charges.

FOX6 reached out to Revel, and a representative said they are cooperating with the investigation and "committed to creating a safe and fun environment for both our patrons and our staff." They said they were declining further comment due to the ongoing investigation.