Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention; Arnitta Holliman out as director

article

There is a change in the management for Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, Mayor Cavalier Johnson's Chief of Staff announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Chief of Staff Jim Bohl issued the following statement in a news release:

"I have notified Director Arnitta Holliman that her appointment as Office of Violence Prevention director has concluded. It is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety.

"Over the past year, additional millions of dollars have been directed to the Office of Violence Prevention through the State of Wisconsin, city resources, and philanthropic sources. Looking forward, we want those new resources effectively deployed to make Milwaukee safer."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Arnitta Holliman, Director of the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention

Bohl also indicated that discussions are underway to fill the position of Violence Reduction & Prevention Program Director. He expects an appointment to be announcement in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story.