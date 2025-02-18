Milwaukee northside bookstore, community space planned

The Brief The Milwaukee Common Council approved the sale of a city-owned building that will serve as a multipurpose facility. Located near 76th and Locust, it will be known as Darick Books Café Complex. The new space is anticipated to open late in 2026.



From eyesore to community asset, major renovations are underway at a vacant building on Milwaukee's north side.

One man said a little creativity will help change the narrative.

For Darick Spears, the creative vision is crystal clear. He is the owner of Darick Books bookstore, located near 76th and Locust. It's a colorful space filled with books, art and inspiration to embrace creative power.

"My passion is always been the community," Spears said. "We’ve been here since 2020. It’s the first book store of its kind."

But Spears is planning to expand his current 2,000-square-foot store to a 21,000-square-foot location that is just down the street near 76th and Capitol.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved the sale of the city-owned building that will serve as a multipurpose facility, to be known as Darick Books Café Complex. It will include a laundromat, gym and more.

"The building has been vacant for 10-plus years. It’s a big building. I always say it needs some TLC: tender, love and creativity," Spears said. "To me it's like a blank canvas. The foundation is great, everything is great. I see the opportunity and go for it."

Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said for more than a decade, the site has been an eyesore. He said he is thrilled about this new amenity coming to his district.

"This is not just a project, my project, this is also the city’s project," Spears said. "So all different types of people, I want to bring everybody together and turn the tie in the community."

Work is likely going to take at least a year. The new space is anticipated to open late in 2026.