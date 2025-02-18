Milwaukee northside bookstore, community space planned
MILWAUKEE - From eyesore to community asset, major renovations are underway at a vacant building on Milwaukee's north side.
One man said a little creativity will help change the narrative.
Big picture view:
For Darick Spears, the creative vision is crystal clear. He is the owner of Darick Books bookstore, located near 76th and Locust. It's a colorful space filled with books, art and inspiration to embrace creative power.
What they're saying:
"My passion is always been the community," Spears said. "We’ve been here since 2020. It’s the first book store of its kind."
What we know:
But Spears is planning to expand his current 2,000-square-foot store to a 21,000-square-foot location that is just down the street near 76th and Capitol.
The Milwaukee Common Council approved the sale of the city-owned building that will serve as a multipurpose facility, to be known as Darick Books Café Complex. It will include a laundromat, gym and more.
What they're saying:
"The building has been vacant for 10-plus years. It’s a big building. I always say it needs some TLC: tender, love and creativity," Spears said. "To me it's like a blank canvas. The foundation is great, everything is great. I see the opportunity and go for it."
Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said for more than a decade, the site has been an eyesore. He said he is thrilled about this new amenity coming to his district.
"This is not just a project, my project, this is also the city’s project," Spears said. "So all different types of people, I want to bring everybody together and turn the tie in the community."
What's next:
Work is likely going to take at least a year. The new space is anticipated to open late in 2026.
