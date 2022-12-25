A community organization made Christmas morning extra bright for Milwaukee families on Sunday, Dec. 25.

"We feel good. We feel reward. We feel so much love," said Elizabeth Coggs.

The Christmas spirit warmed hearts inside Milwaukee's Northcott Neighborhood House.

"It’s a blessing to be a blessing," said Coggs. "That’s the work we do every day."

This giveaway was part of the Northcott Neighborhood House's 'Tis the Season Christmas event.

Coggs and a troop of volunteers made this holiday a little extra special with a food and toy giveaway.

Families from all around the area showed up, ready to receive some Christmas cheer.

"We’re giving out over 4,200 meals to families and individuals and over 5,000 toys to children," said Coggs.

The organization gave away free, home-cooked dinners from Daddy's Soul Food & Grille and 5,000 toys for girls and boys.

The annual Christmas event filled stomachs and hearts.

"We’ve got on the menu BBQ ribs, potatoes, green beans, pound cake and spaghetti," said Coggs.

People lined up for warm meals and wrapped presents before the sun came up.

"I like giving back to others. A lot of families, it’s a hard time for a lot of people. They can just come celebrate here," said Madison Donald, a volunteer.

It was a rewarding feeling for volunteers to see a smile on Christmas morning. Families were grateful for this act of kindness.

"We want people to feel good," said Coggs. "We want to bring smiles. We want to give them love in their heart, let them know they’re cared for."

More than 100 volunteers helped at the event.