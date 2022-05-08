Milwaukee non-fatal shootings: 3 injured overnight

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that left three injured Saturday night, May 7 into Sunday, May 8.

The first shooting happened near Holton and Capitol around 11 p.m. Friday. A 62-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The second shooting happened near 46th and Green Tree shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained non-fatal injuries. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting resulted from a family argument. Police continue to seek a known suspect.

The third shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. at an unknown location. A 17-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the location are still under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.