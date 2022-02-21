Milwaukee nightclub's future in jeopardy; activists fight of Mr. J's Lounge

Community members and activists are trying to keep a popular Milwaukee nightclub open.

Mr. J's Lounge has been operating for nearly 45 years. On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20, there was a meeting about saving Mr J's license.

In the last week, the nightclub was denied renewal of its license due to crime, confrontations, or property damage.

"I have talked to the owner, his heart goes out to everyone that has been affected with violence, period. He wants to service this community. He wants to stay open," said Tracey Dent, community activist.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dent told FOX6 News the owner told him Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey recommended the liquor license not be renewed based on testimony for community members. He added it sounds like the owner is planning to appeal.

A final decision on the license will be made at a later date.