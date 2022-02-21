Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee nightclub's future in jeopardy; activists fight of Mr. J's Lounge

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated February 21, 2022 9:39AM
Milwaukee
Community members and activists are trying to keep a popular Milwaukee nightclub open.

Mr. J's Lounge has been operating for nearly 45 years. On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20, there was a meeting about saving Mr J's license.

In the last week, the nightclub was denied renewal of its license due to crime, confrontations, or property damage.

"I have talked to the owner, his heart goes out to everyone that has been affected with violence, period. He wants to service this community. He wants to stay open,"  said Tracey Dent, community activist.

Dent told FOX6 News the owner told him Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey recommended the liquor license not be renewed based on testimony for community members. He added it sounds like the owner is planning to appeal. 

A final decision on the license will be made at a later date.

