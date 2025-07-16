Milwaukee Night Market canceled July 16 due to severe weather forecast

article

The Milwaukee Night Market has been canceled for Wednesday, July 16, due to the severe weather forecast for Milwaukee.

What we know:

The remaining 2025 Markets will be held on Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 1. Vendors and activities scheduled for July 16 will be postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Further details on the rescheduled date will be shared in the coming weeks.

The Milwaukee Night Market provides a unique opportunity to gather on West Wisconsin Avenue, creating an environment for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to experience Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

"After carefully monitoring the forecast over the last 24 hours, we have ultimately made the decision to cancel tonight’s Market," said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. "The safety of our vendors, performers, attendees and staff is our main priority, and unfortunately the severe weather forecast poses challenging conditions for an outdoor event. Although we are disappointed to not move forward with tonight’s Market, we know our loyal Market-goers will show up for a special night in October."

The Night Market is held on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillps Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.