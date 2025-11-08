Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre presents: Boswell

It's described as a festive and historical adventure. ‘Boswell’ is coming to Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre.

"When ambitious 20th-century academic Joan goes looking for unpublished writings by literary giant Samuel Johnson, she finds her work interrupted by James Boswell. Chatty, bawdy, flawed and deeply honest, Boswell’s 18th-century journals of his grand journey through Scotland with Johnson take Joan back in time, showing her the power of authenticity and the need to make her own place in the world. Heart and mind spar wittily in this epic adventure of friendship, travel and the written word."

The production runs from Nov. 19 - Dec. 14.

Head to Next Act Theatre's website to learn more and get tickets.