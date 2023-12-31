Milwaukee New Year's Eve vigil; praying for justice in new year

Heads were bowed inside the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee as dozens closed out the year with a special prayer vigil on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Cathedral Prayer Vigil for Justice provided a space to close out the year by leaning on faith.

Some prayers were light-hearted, while others were heavy, carrying the weight of the year.

"So much anger and war in the country and in the world," said Catherine LaFleur, who attended the vigil. "And people that we have lost, or are afraid we are going to lose, so we are hoping that our prayers make a difference."

A difference some are hoping will also help with sadness that comes with grief.

"Those people I have lost in the last calendar year, I miss great folks that can’t be replaced and the world is not better off without them here," said Joseph Gartner.

Father Tim Kitzke said the church is open to anyone looking to meditate with quiet prayer.

"A chance for people to come and ask for the same [...] strength that we need to face the world, especially as we approach New Years," he said.

Kitzke believes the sanctuary of peace will serve as a catalyst for change in the new year.

"Hopefully there will be a lot of fireworks out there, but most importantly we are going to be blessing the world from this mother church saying, ‘We want peace to flow in our world,’" he said.

The service began at 6 p.m. and does not end until midnight. It closes with a benediction, blessing 2024.