Milwaukee natives recount Bucks' Game 3 in Atlanta

It was a sea of red inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Sunday.

Bucks fans did not back down.

Sheer excitement from Bucks fans in Atlanta after a win over the Hawks Sunday night.

Bucks fans at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta

"The entire stadium was filled with red. Hawks fans were on fire. Anytime anybody did anything from their team, the crowd went wild," Milwaukee native Demetra Morgan said.

She has called Atlanta home for 15 years. She and her sister were in the stands for Game 3, representing and rooting for the Bucks.

Demetra Morgan

"By the time the fourth quarter came and we started to take the lead it was like a huge hush came over the arena because all the sudden you didn’t hear the Hawks fans anymore," she said.

Morgan's Rufus King High School classmate Mark Torphy was also there... with this view of the court.

"It was loud, their energy was great. You have to live here to know but it was typical Atlanta," Torphy said

Mark Torphy

FOX6: "What is it like to be a Bucks fan in Atlanta right now?"

"Quite Fun," he said.

"We know where we are, but we still represent our team hard and loud and everyone knows," Morgan said.

Proudly going hard for their hometown team.

"It’s been a great ride. If we can end this year right, that would be great," he said.

"Like the shirt, like the slogan says fear the deer because we’re vicious," said Morgan.

Neither have plans to attend game four in Atlanta Tuesday, but they will be glued to their screens and cheering on the Bucks.