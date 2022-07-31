Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason' dies

The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend.

Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday.

If you've ever seen "The Love Monkeys" or "Chasin' Mason" perform, then you've seen Keith play.

As FOX6's Ted Perry learned in early 2020, just before the pandemic, Keith's dream was to use music to make the world a better place, founding "Givesong," a fundraising platform allows musical artists to give back while continuing to make money through their art.

Keith leaves behind a wife and two daughters and the admiration of every musician from Bay View to Bayfield.

The pandemic and his diagnosis may have slowed his dream of building "Givesong" to its potential, but his family said it will be rejuvenated to carry on his legacy.