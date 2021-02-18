Milwaukee museums reopening to the public in March

article

Discovery World, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the Milwaukee Art Museum, and the Milwaukee Public Museum will reopen in March 2021.

This is the first step of phased museum reopenings to the public, and City of Milwaukee health officials have approved safety plans for each institution.

Reinforced protocols to support healthy and safe environments for visitors and staff include robust cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations and online ticketing to ensure social distancing and limiting of capacity levels.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Museum Hours and Programming:

Advertisement