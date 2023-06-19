Milwaukee moped crash, 16-year-old killed

A boy, 16, died after a crash involving his moped and a vehicle Monday, June 19 near 26th and Greenfield.

Police said around 10 a.m., the vehicle was turning when it crossed into the path of the boy on the moped, and the vehicles collided. Police said the moped was speeding.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Prosecutors are reviewing the case to see whether charges are warranted.