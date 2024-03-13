Milwaukee motorcycle crash; rider loses control, collides with curb

article

Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his bike on Tuesday afternoon, March 12 – and sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the motorcyclists wrecked around 2:20 p.m. on E. College Avenue – just east of S. Howell Avenue. The biker lost control and collided with the curb, officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Motorcycle crash on E. College Avenue, Milwaukee (Credit: Lawrence Russ)

The motorcyclist suffered serious but non-fatal injuries.