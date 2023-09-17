Milwaukee motorcycle crash; motorcyclist in critical condition

article

A 44-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash near Kinnikinnick and California on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was driving his motorcycle in a northwest direction when he lost control, hitting a sidewalk. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.