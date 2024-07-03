Milwaukee motorcycle collision with vehicle; rider seriously hurt

article

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt on Wednesday morning, July 3 after a collision near 27th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee.

Officials said the wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The motorcyclist collided with a vehicle that was making a U-turn.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.