Milwaukee Mother's Day crash, 15-year-old among 5 dead

Mercedez Brown-Weeks, 15, was among five killed in a crash Sunday night, May 14 in Milwaukee. Her mother recalled being with her daughter hours before police say the driver of the van she was in blew a red light at 80 miles per hour at 60th and Fond du Lac.

"You know, a special day – Mother’s Day," said Victoria Weeks. "Didn’t know that was going to be the last time I was going to see my child alive."

Brown-Weeks was in the van late Sunday night with relatives and others. Surveillance shows the van speeding through a red light, hit by another car. Multiple people were ejected, and five people died.

The medical examiner's office identified the people killed as Aniya Robinson, 21 months, Brown Weeks, 15, Mikayla Rattler, 15, Israel Williams, 17 and a man, 32.

Police said the driver of the van, 20, was seriously hurt, arrested for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

A 17-year-old in the van was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Brown-Weeks' mother said her daughter was artistic, fun-loving and family oriented.

"She was here, with me, with family, spending time with me on Mother’s Day," said Weeks.

Weeks said she was proud to be Mercedez' mom.

"It meant more than the world to me," said Weeks. "More than the world. A feeling you can’t even express. No words at all."

What happened Sunday night turned that day of love and celebration on its head, leaving Weeks to talk about her daughter in the past tense.

"Tell your kids every day you love them," said Weeks. "Parents, tell your children you love them because you never know."

The driver of the other vehicle that hit the van was arrested on suspicion of OWI.