Milwaukee mother killed, man gets life in prison in 2019 homicide

A Milwaukee man found guilty at trial in the 2019 killing of Tabitha Hill – a mother of five – was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 19 to life in prison.

Xavier Wade, 27, was convicted with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting near 19th and Arthur. Wade is eligible for release to extended supervision after serving 40 years.

Prosecutors said Hill dropped a man off at home and took off in his car. When she tried selling the vehicle, she was shot five times.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to the shooting scene and found Hill in an alley, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

The complaint said a detective spoke with a person who met Hill the night before her death. That person said Hill drove him home from a bar, and "after she left, he realized she had taken his car." The man reported his car stolen, and a short time after the officer took the report, he "heard gunshots coming from the alley behind (the man's) house."

Fatal shooting near 19th and Arthur in Milwaukee

The car reported stolen was later recovered. The person who had it indicated to police "he had purchased the vehicle from Xavier Wade for $500" the day after Hill's death.

Another person police interviewed said Hill "showed up" with a car and said she wanted to sell the car to Wade in exchange for drugs. The complaint said Wade and Hill left together, and that Wade soon returned alone, admitting "I killed her." The person said Wade accused Hill of "trying to play them."

Wade was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to serve time concurrent to his life sentence.