Milwaukee moped crash near 124th and Silver Spring, driver dead

Milwaukee police said a moped driver died at the scene of a crash on the city's far northwest side on Friday.

What we know:

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Police said the 32-year-old driver was headed north on 124th Street and collided with a vehicle at Silver Spring.

The driver of the other vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the crash.