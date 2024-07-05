Milwaukee Mitchell Park Pond rescue, 1 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - One person was pulled from the Mitchell Park Pond and taken to a hospital on Friday, July 5.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, they were called to the scene near 24th and Pierce around 5:35 p.m.
The first diver was in the water within minutes of that call. Roughly 15 minutes later, an unidentified male was pulled from the pond.
The person's condition is unclear at this time, but MFD said he was breathing when he was taken to the hospital.