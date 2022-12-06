Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes' future, vote to explore all options

The Mitchell Park Domes are a Milwaukee gem, but the buildings are deteriorating. That's why the Parks and Culture Committee amended a resolution Tuesday, a step towards deciding what's next for the Domes.

They've been around for more than 120 years.

"The Domes are a city treasure here for Milwaukee," said Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez.

Environmental science teacher Ed Hammer said he would take his students to visit the Domes.

"It was a good place to stop," said Hammer. "This was unique. You know to see the different habitats and everything."

The Domes aren't as sturdy as the memories created there.

"The Domes haven’t really had much repairs done to them in a long time," said Martinez. "It’s been kind of a kicking a can down the road with the county."

If approved, the resolution would allow parks officials to explore all options when it comes to the Domes' future, including things like full renovations, repairs or demolition.

"This resolution really does assure that the county executive and parks are able to provide us with numbers that are needed so we are able to vote on financial amounts," said Martinez.

After the options are weighed, parks officials will present to the board what they feel are the best long-term options for Mitchell Park. Supervisor Martinez hopes that means the Domes are here to stay.

"It’s very important for a district to thrive to have proper green spaces," said Martinez.

The board is scheduled to vote on the resolution Dec. 15.