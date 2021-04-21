JetBlue to fly out of Milwaukee Mitchell Intl Airport starting 2022

JetBlue Airways is will be flying out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport starting in 2022, officials announced on Wednesday morning, April 21.

The airline will offer nonstop flights to two markets: Boston Logan International Airport and New York/John F. Kennedy International Airport.

"It's a great wave of momentum," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik, speaking of the airport's second airline to become a carrier at Mitchell.

Flight schedules, aircraft type, and the official launch date of the new service are to be determined. But airport officials are looking toward early 2022.