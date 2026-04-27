Milwaukee Mitchell Airport launching ASL interpreting service
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is launching a new service that provides American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting services for hearing-impaired travelers.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Airport Director Brian Dranzik hosted an event to formally announce the new service.
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The airport will now provide free access to the Aira ASL app, which allows travelers to connect on-demand with a professional ASL interpreter while at the Airport. It's the first location in the state to offer free access to this service.
The Source: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport provided FOX6 with the information. FOX6 crews also went to the announcement.