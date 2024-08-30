Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport: federal funds needed for new terminal

article

The Brief Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport is pursuing federal funding to redevelop Concourse E. The goal is to redevelop the concourse into a new international terminal. The project is ready to go, it just needs the final federal funding to move forward.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is working to secure federal funding for a new international terminal.

At a news conference at the airport on Friday, Aug. 30, officials discussed redevelopment of Concourse E into a new international terminal, a project they say is critical for accommodating international air service, ensuring operational safety, and fostering regional economic growth.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was joined by local leaders, partners, and supporters to urge the federal government to approve funding for the development project.

Connections to and from the airport

"A redeveloped international concourse at Mitchell International Airport is important for the future of our regional economy. We know that federal funding is critical for this economic development project to move forward," said County Executive Crowley. "I am proud of Milwaukee County’s strong partnership with the federal government, and it’s my hope that we receive these funds to enhance the Airport’s competitiveness, making it a more attractive option for airlines, businesses, and travelers, thereby supporting the region’s and state’s economic vitality.

The airport is pursuing federal funding through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, specifically from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Terminals Program.

According to a press release, the redevelopment of Concourse E would replace two aging buildings with a state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

The current international arrival building is outdated, leading to inefficiencies and safety concerns. This grant would enable Milwaukee County to replace the existing concourse with a modern, two-gate facility that eliminates safety and efficiency issues, allows aircraft to remain at the gate for subsequent departures, meets security standards, and enables expansion opportunities.

"This project allows us to right-size two aging facilities into a new modern, energy-efficient building that can be expanded as passenger and aircraft traffic grows," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "The requested funding would allow us to move forward with construction in 2025."

All major design work for the redevelopment of Concourse E is complete. It became ready for construction in 2020, but was put on hold due to the pandemic. The project remains shovel-ready. However, without the federal funding, the project cannot move forward.