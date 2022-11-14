Milwaukee missing man last seen near 30th and Park Hill

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing man last seen near 30th and Park Hill Monday afternoon, Nov. 14.

Jeremy Smith, 35, is described as Black with a heavy build, standing 4' tall and weighing 170 pounds with a medium skin tone. He has medium-length black hair worn in a Mohawk style. He has brown eyes.

Police said Smith has a disability.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with Nike symbols on it and black athletic shorts/pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.