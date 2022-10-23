Milwaukee missing man found safe

article

A Milwaukee missing man has been located and found safe on Thursday, Oct 27.

The original missing person report is below.

Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 36-year-old man, Lamar Blackmer.

Officials said Blackmer was last seen near 41st and Green Tree around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21.

Blackmer is described as a male, Black, about 6'0" tall, weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7640. Lamar requires specific care. Please contact the police prior to approaching Lamar.



