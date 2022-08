article

Milwaukee police are looking for Dequan Ferguson, 27, last seen Aug. 1 near 20th and Locust.

Police described Ferguson as Black, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray coat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.