Milwaukee missing girl, 5, last seen near 60th and Capitol

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a 5-year-old girl considered a "critical missing" person.

Taniya Hicks was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 near 60th and Capitol.

She's described as 3' to 4' tall, weighing 38 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and possible black sandals.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.