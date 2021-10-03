Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee missing girl, 5, last seen near 60th and Capitol

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
Taniya Hicks

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate a 5-year-old girl considered a "critical missing" person.

Taniya Hicks was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 near 60th and Capitol.

She's described as 3' to 4' tall, weighing 38 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and possible black sandals.   

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

