Robbery leads to shooting; Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 7th and Capitol around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of a robbery.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS to remain anonymous.

