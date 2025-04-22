Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near Palmer and Burleigh

Published  April 22, 2025 8:27am CDT
Missing Persons
Jamaria Hodges-Barnes (photo provided by family)

    • MPD requested the public's help to find 13-year-old Jamaria Hodges-Barnes.
    • Hodges-Barnes went missing from the area of Palmer and Burleigh on April 21.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find missing 13-year-old Jamaria Hodges-Barnes, last seen on Monday afternoon near Palmer and Burleigh.

Police described Hodges-Barnes as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue pants and blue-and-white sneakers. 

Anyone with information on Hodges-Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7252. 

