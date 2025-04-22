Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near Palmer and Burleigh
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find missing 13-year-old Jamaria Hodges-Barnes, last seen on Monday afternoon near Palmer and Burleigh.
Police described Hodges-Barnes as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue pants and blue-and-white sneakers.
Anyone with information on Hodges-Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7252.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.