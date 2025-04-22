Milwaukee girl missing, last seen near Palmer and Burleigh

article

The Brief MPD requested the public's help to find 13-year-old Jamaria Hodges-Barnes. Hodges-Barnes went missing from the area of Palmer and Burleigh on April 21. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find missing 13-year-old Jamaria Hodges-Barnes, last seen on Monday afternoon near Palmer and Burleigh.

Police described Hodges-Barnes as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue pants and blue-and-white sneakers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information on Hodges-Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7252.