Missing Milwaukee girl found safe: police

article

UPDATE: Hannah Frye, reported missing by Milwaukee police Saturday, was found safe later the same day.

The missing person notice as originally written is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help locating critically missing 10-year-old girl Hannah Frye.

Frye was last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn around 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 110 pounds with a medium complexion and black hair braided into a bun on the top of her head. She was last seen leaving her home on foot wearing a purple shirt, pink pajama pants and black boots.

Advertisement



