Milwaukee missing boy; last seen near 25th and Burleigh

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate an 11-year-old boy. Kaidan Hudson was last seen near 25th and Burleigh on Wednesday morning, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on Hudson's location is urged to call Milwaukee police.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson.

Hudson was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 near 25th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. Officials say he should be on foot.

Hudson is described as a male, Black, about 4'3" tall, weighing about 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a white t-shirt and gray and blue shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.