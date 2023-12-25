Milwaukee midnight Mass at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

Hundreds gathered in downtown Milwaukee for the annual Christmas midnight Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

The faithful gathered to pray and celebrate the season. There was a focus on peace and unity.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki spoke with FOX6 News after the Mass – and offered this message.

"There's a sense of relying upon our Lord and relying upon His love to join us together and give us some sense of hope through all of this. The big aspect is how peace should reign in our hearts first – and how peace should go out to our neighbors and our whole world.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were going to be three more Masses on Christmas morning. Visit the cathedral website for which Mass is most convenient for you.