50 years of the Milwaukee Mexican Independence Day Parade

From colorful clothing to decked-out cars and Mexican flags flying high, thousands took in the annual Mexican Independence Day Parade in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 15.

No matter where you look or who you talk to, one thing is clear.

Pride was on full display during the 50th Mexican Independence Day Parade in Milwaukee on Sunday morning.

The holiday celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810.

"Just a family tradition, bringing the kids out every year," said Veronic Monge, who watched the parade with loved ones. "This is always something to look forward to so they can learn a little bit more about their heritage and what it’s like to celebrate with their people."

Everyone had their favorite moments.

"Definitely seeing all the cars pass by. It’s really fun. And everyone making noises," said Christopher Yoshaizaki.

"The dances, the horses, everything. A little bit of everything," said Sherlie Aguilera.

Motorcycles, cars, and trucks with Mexican flags all captivated the crowds.

But they are just a few of the sights and sounds that people did not want to miss.

"This is my baby’s first year getting to do it. It’s just something nice," said Janet Zumaya, who was with her baby daughter. "My parents and I are from Mexico. But I grew up here. Now, my baby was born here. To be able to do something like this. It’s nice to be able to have something that she can celebrate that’s her own."

The parade route was about two miles, but the impact and the pride continues on.

"Hispanics are very good people. They are open and welcoming," Veronica added.

"When you get to join other cultures, celebrations, then you get to know each other a little bit better," Janet added.