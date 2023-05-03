Milwaukee Melvina Park expansion a $2.3 million project

Milwaukee's Melvina Park is being improved and expanded from just under an acre to just under four acres in a $2.3 million project that began construction May 1.

It's the first substantial improvement to the park at 29th and Melvina since the mid-1990s, DPW officials said.

The current park includes a small playground, basketball courts and a paved play area.

The project involves expanding the park into the adjacent property and will include "restoration of native plantings, stormwater management, nature-based play, a multipurpose court, field space and event space."

The vacant lot next to the park had once been overflow parking for AO Smith Corporation.

Milwaukee Melvina Park expansion

Quad and Burke Foundation each donated $500,000 to the project that has been years in the making, a press release from the DPW said.

Additional amenities as laid out by the DPW