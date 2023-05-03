Milwaukee Melvina Park expansion a $2.3 million project
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Melvina Park is being improved and expanded from just under an acre to just under four acres in a $2.3 million project that began construction May 1.
It's the first substantial improvement to the park at 29th and Melvina since the mid-1990s, DPW officials said.
The current park includes a small playground, basketball courts and a paved play area.
The project involves expanding the park into the adjacent property and will include "restoration of native plantings, stormwater management, nature-based play, a multipurpose court, field space and event space."
The vacant lot next to the park had once been overflow parking for AO Smith Corporation.
Quad and Burke Foundation each donated $500,000 to the project that has been years in the making, a press release from the DPW said.
Additional amenities as laid out by the DPW
- Restoration/Preservation of Natural Resources - Park redevelopment will focus on the use of native plantings to restore wildlife and pollinator habitat and where possible, existing mature trees will be preserved and protected.
- Green Infrastructure/Stormwater Management - The project is designed to minimize impervious surface area, reduce stormwater runoff from park features, and capture water from adjacent streets and alleys to allow for more than 225,000 gallons to be managed on-site.
- Nature-Based Play - This approach to play design uses a palette of wood, stone, and plants to bring spaces to life with natural smells, textures, and sounds. This may include more traditional playground equipment designed to blend in with custom natural elements.
- Multi-Purpose Court and Field Space - Several potential partners, as well as local residents, have expressed an interest in flexible athletic field/court spaces to accommodate basketball, volleyball, futsal, soccer, rugby, lacrosse, etc.
- Public Gathering/Event Space and Public Art - The community has expressed interest in developing a robust programming schedule in the park and needs a flexible gathering space to accommodate picnics, concerts, pop-up markets, neighborhood meetings, etc.
- Bike Amenities and Dog Exercise Area - The current multi-use paved area is used primarily as a safe space for bicycle, scooter, and skateboard riding. The new design preserves this opportunity and provides additional off-street pathways for safe bike use. A proposal includes a fenced-in space for off-leash dog activity.