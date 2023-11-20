Milwaukee meal donations; helping those experiencing homelessness

Some of the best food in Milwaukee can be found in the Historic Third Ward.

Monday night, the food inside Café Benelux was headed out of the restaurant for some important customers, arriving minutes later to the Guest House of Milwaukee.

"Today we’re doing a really special hearty, protein-packed meal," said Lowlands Group event director Molly Canan. "A chopped chicken salad, a house Benelux salad, as well as a pasta with meat and tomato sauce."

"It provides not only that much-needed nutrition, but also a sense of community, a sense of that dignity and respect making sure they’re well-fed," said Christine Jacobs with Guest House of Milwaukee.

The meals served by volunteers are welcomed by everyone in the room, especially Ector Slawson. He’s been staying at the homeless shelter for about two months.

"I appreciate it because if I wasn’t here, I’d be outside," Slawson said.

This has been something he looks forward to each night.

"It’s pretty good," he said. "We get a lot of people who donate the food, make the food."

Volunteers like the Dalecky family serve the meals to the 60 men staying at the shelter.

"We believe in giving back," volunteer Bill Dalecky said. "And I think the Milwaukee area is in need of that quite a bit."

They say it’s about paying it forward and learning important lessons along the way.

"Everyone is equal and everyone should be able to get food," said volunteer Emily Dalecky.

The meals are warming hearts for everybody involved.

"Without them, I think the community would be hurt," Slawson said. "I really do."

Those interested in donating to the Guest House of Milwaukee can do so by clicking here.