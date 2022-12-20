Milwaukee mayor challenges 2020 Census numbers for city

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed and submitted a City of Milwaukee challenge to the 2020 U.S. Census on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. The reason for the challenge? The mayor says the 2020 Census undercounts the city's population.

"Much has been made over the previous two years of the city of Milwaukee census population totals showing a declining population," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday. "By submitting this formal challenge with the United States Census Bureau, we are here to set the record straight."

Milwaukee joins Boston, Austin, Detroit and Memphis among the largest U.S. cities that are challenging their 2020 census results for undercounting their populations, especially university students, the foreign-born and inmates at correctional facilities. Several dozen smaller cities, towns and villages also have filed challenges.

Milwaukee City Hall

Milwaukee officials argued that the census primarily undercounted communities of color, specifically in the Black and Hispanic populations, based on the Census Bureau’s own post-count analysis.

A news release says the final reported U.S. Census Bureau population for 2020 was 577,222 within 235,410 occupied housing units. But the mayor went on to say, "the Census Bureau omitted 2,394 housing units from Milwaukee's count." Johnson added, additional analysis "indicates the Census Bureau also likely overcounted vacant units by approximately 4,055 units. Omitting 6,449 occupied units from the Census 2020 population count would result in an undercount of approximately 15,800 people (based on the 2020 average household size)." The mayor's office also estimates if the residents of the Milwaukee County Jail were also included in the count, the "analysis suggests that Milwaukee's April 1, 2020 population was approximately 593,722."

"At a time when Milwaukee has tight budgets, tighter than ever, every dollar matters to our residents. The census population count are used to determine not just representation but allocate critical federal resources to communities across the country," said Mayor Johnson. "This undercount has real impact on our federal funding and our ability to access the resources our community needs and quite frankly deserves."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nothing can be done to change how congressional seats were divided among the states, nor to alter data that is used to redraw political districts. However, any changes stemming from a review of the group quarters count may be used for future population estimates and surveys that help distribute federal resources.

Associated Press contributed to this report.