Milwaukee mayor set to deliver state of the city address Monday

This morning, Monday, March 4, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is scheduled to deliver his state of the city address.

The mayor says he'll be discussing the growth of the city among other topics at the event.

The address will take place at Western Building Products, Inc., just off of I-41/US-45 near Good Hope Road.

It comes after a year of big changes for Milwaukee, including a new sales tax, and comes ahead of big events for the city like the Republican National Convention.

Doors open at 8 a.m., and the address is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. FOX6 will stream the event here on the FOX6Now.com, on the FOX6 Facebook page and on the FOX6 YouTube channel.