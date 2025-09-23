The Brief Milwaukee Mayor Johnson is expected to share his priorities for the next city budget. Public safety remains near the top of the list after street takeovers this summer. FOX6 News plans to stream his remarks when they become available.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is expected to share his priorities for the next city budget on Tuesday, which his office said includes improving public safety and infrastructure.

Johnson will address the Common Council at 9 a.m. FOX6 News plans to stream his remarks when they become available.

Street takeovers

The backstory:

Milwaukee experienced multiple street takeovers this summer. Videos shared across social media showed cars doing donuts on city streets as large crowds watched. Some instances involved setting off fireworks.

Johnson said street takeovers are dangerous and disruptive. He's been pushing the Common Council to take up legislation he supported in June, which would fine onlookers $500.

"The people of Milwaukee should be able to travel our streets and do it safely, regardless of age, regardless of ability to move, regardless of transportation type," he said. "A mother should be able to walk across the street in this city with their child without fear of being struck by a motorist."

Milwaukee police, while trying to crack down on the events, said dealing with the large crowds creates challenges.