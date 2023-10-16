Milwaukee Mass of Peace; Catholics gather to pray, seek comfort

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is keeping the victims of the Israel-Hamas war in their prayers. Catholics from around southeast Wisconsin filled the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for a special Peace Mass Monday night, Oct. 16.

At the cathedral, prayer brought comfort at a time when many feel helpless. The pews were filled with people compelled to do something as war rages thousands of miles away.

"That’s why we’re gathering tonight, because we believe in goodness," said Fr. Tim Kitzke.

Fr. Kitzke led the congregation as his thoughts turned to a region he visited 30 years ago. He was supposed to return to the Holy Land later this week.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"My head is spinning, my heart is spinning because also people are taking partisan sides and also saying some abysmal things when actually people have died," Fr. Kitzke said.

Fr. Tim Kitzke

Those in the pews want his words and their own to help bring peace.

"This is a way I can do my small share by helping out and just offering prayers," said Michael Lisowski of Milwaukee.

"I can’t imagine living through that. I think of the victims quite often," said Pat Mueller of Whitefish Bay.,

The Mass focused on those suffering in war --w with a message of harmony.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Peace starts with the individual human heart," Fr. Kitzke said. "Things aren’t going to happen magically. Things aren’t going to happen overnight, but hopefully our prayer together tonight will make a start."

The Mass was followed by more prayer and a blessing by the archbishop.