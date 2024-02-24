article

One of the Civil Rights Movement’s most dramatic stories played out on the streets of Milwaukee nearly 60 years ago.

Activists marched for 200 consecutive nights to protest housing segregation. Decades later, the "Milwaukee Open Housing Marches" were commemorated on Saturday, Feb. 24.

"You had all these young people together, marching, singing," said Joseph Baring. "We marched for 200 straight days."

In 1967 and 1968, Baring was among the many people who pushed for change. Activists and community members led protests and staged boycotts for legal protection against segregation in education and housing.

"Some days were two marches, three marches in a day," he said.

Photo of Milwaukee Open Housing Marches

"Vel Phillips as leadership, Father Groppi, Lloyd Barbee, all of them together and those many people who marched in those days and nights in Milwaukee," said Christian Overland with the Wisconsin Historical Society.

On Saturday afternoon, groups gathered at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society to preview new historical markers that will be placed throughout the city – including one where St. Boniface Parish once stood.

"All of these markers connect people to the landscape and the people who were already there during that time," Overland said.

The Wisconsin Historical Society said the movement ultimately led to the passage of the Fair Housing Act. It's meant to protect people from discrimination when buying or renting a home.

"Even though it was a dark time, it was a time that most of us won’t ever forget," said Baring.

The markers will be installed this spring and summer. Each will be a reminder of struggle and triumph.

"Unified, you can cover a lot of ground. You can change a lot of minds," Baring said.

Protesters, including former NAACP youth council members and commandos, attended Saturday's event.