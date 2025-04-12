2025 Milwaukee Marathon: Runners race along full, half routes

article

Milwaukee Marathon & Half Marathon runners laced up their shoes on Saturday, April 12.

The backstory:

The races started at the lakefront, near Harbor and Clybourn, and finished at Humboldt Park in the city's Bay View neighborhood. The full and half marathons followed similar routes, though the full marathon extended northwest from Lake Park onto the Oak Lead Trail.

"I did not train for it, I got two hours and some-change seconds. It's pretty good, I felt good about it," said Trinity Donovan, who ran the half marathon. "I wanted to quit at like mile six, but I finished – I got the medal."

The full marathon had a five-hour time limit, while the half marathon had a four-hour limit. Temporary road closures were in place along the race route.

Race registration also included swag and access to a post-race party complete with food, free beer and music.

What's next:

The Milwaukee 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 13. The race starts and ends at Washington Park, 1859 N 40th Street. The route takes runners through the park and down Washington Boulevard.

Additional details about the race can be found on the Milwaukee Marathon website.