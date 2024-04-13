Milwaukee Marathon returns, runners cross finish line in Bay View

article

The Milwaukee Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K returned on Saturday, April 13.

The event has a complicated history. Organizers said in 2016 and 2017, the race wasn’t measured correctly by course markers. It came back in 2019, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. It had not been held in-person since.

"They say the results are in the work you're afraid to do, and running was my biggest kryptonite, so I decided to run, and it was just taking an opportunity," said participant Linzy Hudson Jr.

The marathon and half-marathon courses started on Harbor Drive and finished at Humboldt Park with a stretch along the lakefront.

"I didn't know if I could do it, but when I finished it, I came with this realization that I've underestimated myself my entire life," participant Sharaka Berry said. "That's why I keep doing stuff like this, because I know I'm more capable of what I think I am in the moment."

In 2019, the event drew more than 7,200 runners. It's unclear as of now how many people ran this year.