Running for a reason: Milwaukee man shines light on mental illness
MILWAUKEE - In May 2024, a Milwaukee marathon runner plans to run his most challenging race yet, making strides to shine a light on mental illness.
At Kadish Park, you quickly realize running isn’t just a pastime for MPS teacher Farit Kuri-Azamar. It’s a passion.
"It’s something you can improve upon. It’s something you can do lifelong," said Farit Kuri-Azamar, "I’ve done a bunch of 5k’s, 10k’s, couple halves. I’ve done a couple marathons."
On May 23rd, the seasoned runner will top those previous races.
He says he plans to run from Milwaukee to Madison to shine a light on mental illness.
Farit Kuri-Azamar
"What is something that you like to do if you can’t help others benefit from it? What good is your interest if it only benefits yourself?" asked Kuri-Azamar.
Farit Kuri-Azamar is on a mission to raise $50,000 for NAMI Southeast Wisconsin’s free youth mental health outreach services.
"I’ve done charitable work for them before, when I lived in the Madison area. I’ve been through the wringer mentally; I’ve always been a very anxious individual," added Kuri-Azamar.
That personal connection and dedication keeps him moving.
"For me, it is possible. It’s something I really wanted to do," he added.
He’s still mapping out his route from Milwaukee to Madison. But no matter how he gets there, he wants his journey to make a positive impact.
"Through hard work and determination, and just constant belief in yourself, taking it day by day you can accomplish anything," he said.
It's a message from a man using his body to hopefully help the minds of many.
And by the way, Kuri-Azamar says he chose $50,000 because he was inspired by Giannis making 50 points in the NBA finals game.