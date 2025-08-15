Milwaukee man stranded in floodwaters; livestreams ordeal, goes viral

The Brief A Milwaukee man got stranded in his car in the recent flooding, and decided to livestream the ordeal. Chris McHenry is now going viral, with his video getting more than nine million views. He's hoping the newfound attention helps get him a new, more water-ready vehicle, like an F-150.



A Milwaukee man has gone viral after his car was stuck on the highway in floodwater over the weekend.

As water filled his Toyota, he climbed on top and started livestreaming.

Getting stuck

The backstory:

Chris McHenry just got on State Highway 145 from 76th, when he realized he was in a bad spot.

He says all he could do was stay positive even as things got worse.

Chris McHenry

"I’m just chilling out here in this water…"

This is not the situation Chris McHenry ever thought he'd been in when he drove onto State Highway 145, early Sunday, Aug. 10.

"We out here man. We going through some things in Milwaukee, man," McHenry said while livestreaming.

Chilling on the roof of the car

Starting the livestream

What we know:

As water rose from the floor of his car to the headrest, McHenry climbed onto the roof and started streaming for all to see.

"I have to get the keys out. Look at this!" he said on the stream.

The Milwaukee man says he was driving from downtown to a friend's house when he got on the highway from 76th, and he thought the road was clear.

"It looked straight. It looked like it was flat, and I’m driving and then next thing you know ‘oh, I ain’t going to be able to go this way,’" he later said.

Drying out the shoes

When he put the car in reverse, it didn't go anywhere.

"[I] tried to hurry up and back up out of there, but the car started stalling out," he said.

For an hour and a half, McHenry went live as more cars got stuck along with him.

He says his faith and humor got him through it.

"I knew I should’ve got an F-150!" he said.

Looking around

The aftermath

What we know:

Eventually the water receded. As McHenry got back into his car, the damage was done.

Even though his car is totaled, he's still staying positive, thinking of others impacted by the storm.

"I lost what I lost, but shoutout to the people who lost more than me. My heart goes out to them," he said.

McHenry got a tow around four in the morning on Sunday.

He is hoping all this new attention helps him buy a new vehicle.

He says he's looking for a Ford F-150 so he won't be in the same situation again.

What you can do:

You can donate to his GoFundMe to help out.