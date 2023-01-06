Milwaukee man sentenced; 5 years prison, 2017 fatal shooting

article

Jorian Bruce was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to five years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that killed a man near 51st and Chamber in Milwaukee in November 2017.

According to police, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were shot on Nov. 20, 2017. The 20-year-old man, later identified as Xavier Barfield, died on scene. The 23-year-old man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to a hospital.

In the complaint, a statement from a witness said Bruce "was hanging out of the rear passenger window" of an SUV "firing an assault rifle" at another sedan -- the one that eventually crashed into a tree and spun into the road near 51st and Locust.

Homicide at 51st and Chambers, Milwaukee (Nov. 2017)

The complaint also indicates security video reviewed from the neighborhood "shows the victim's vehicle being chased by what appears to be a black Infiniti QX-50, with a person hanging out of the rear passenger window."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The criminal complaint said the Infiniti SUV was found abandoned near 63rd and Kaul. It had apparently been "wiped down" by two males. The SUV was determined to have been stolen -- and inside, officers located "a brass .45 caliber CCI spent casing in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle." Officers say the casing is consistent with one of the multiple firearms used in this shooting incident. Officers also recovered a fingerprint from the exterior driver's side door. It was "determined to be the right middle and ring fingers" of Bruce.

Homicide at 51st and Chambers, Milwaukee (Nov. 2017)

Officers executed a search warrant on a home near 39th and Lloyd. They found Bruce "hiding in the basement." They took him into custody. During their investigation, officers also recovered unfired gun cartridges specific to two different weapons in this case.