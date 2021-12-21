Milwaukee man missing, last seen evening of Dec. 20

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Ralph Weismantel.

Weismantel, 33, was last seen near N. Water Street and E. Buffalo Street around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

Officials say Weismantel is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weighing 160 pounds, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat with yellow bands around the bicep, dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.