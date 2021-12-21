Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man missing, last seen evening of Dec. 20

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Ralph Weismantel. 

Weismantel, 33, was last seen near N. Water Street and E. Buffalo Street around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

Officials say Weismantel is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weighing 160 pounds, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat with yellow bands around the bicep, dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

