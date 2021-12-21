Expand / Collapse search

Jackson man missing; last seen Dec. 11, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

JACKSON, Wis. - The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 47-year-old Andrew Fassbender.

Officials say Fassbender has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 11 in the Village of Jackson.

Fassbender is a resident of the Green Valley manufactured home community in Jackson. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information related to this case, you are urged to content Detective Foeger at 262-677-4949.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tips may be submitted anonymously via the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 1-800-232-0594.

Milwaukee apartment fire: Teen in custody, charges expected
article

Milwaukee apartment fire: Teen in custody, charges expected

A 17-year-old Milwaukee male is in police custody in connection with an apartment fire that happened near 84th and Florist early Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Opioid settlement agreement: Milwaukee County gets $71M for epidemic
article

Opioid settlement agreement: Milwaukee County gets $71M for epidemic

Milwaukee County leaders signed a settlement agreement that will bring $71 million to the county. All funds from this deal will be used for education, treatment, and abatement of the opioid epidemic.

CBD store owner faces felony charges after raid

The owner of a CBD store is facing criminal charges that could mean spending decades in prison. He says he’s innocent, but others in his industry aren’t too sympathetic.