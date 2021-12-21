Jackson man missing; last seen Dec. 11, police say

article

The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 47-year-old Andrew Fassbender.

Officials say Fassbender has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 11 in the Village of Jackson.

Fassbender is a resident of the Green Valley manufactured home community in Jackson. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information related to this case, you are urged to content Detective Foeger at 262-677-4949.

Tips may be submitted anonymously via the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 1-800-232-0594.