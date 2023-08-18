Milwaukee man missing, endangered; last seen near 27th and Vienna

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for missing and endangered 63-year-old Roy Reynolds.

Reynolds left on foot and went missing near 27th and Vienna around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. Roy was last seen wearing a black shirt, light blue pants and red shoes.

He has concerning medical issues that need to be treated and is diagnosed with dementia.

Reynolds is described as a black man, 5'6" tall, weighing 185 pounds. He is bald, has no facial hair, with a dark complexion.

Reynolds may be with a woman who is claiming to be his aunt Earnestine.

Anyone who has information on Reynolds's whereabouts, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or 414-935-7252.