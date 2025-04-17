Milwaukee man killed in shootout with law enforcement in Iowa

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is dead after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement in Iowa on April 15. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, officials say he exited his vehicle and opened fire on a Dallas County Deputy.



A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed during a shootout with law enforcement in Iowa on April 15, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Iowa police shooting

The backstory:

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 1:34 a.m. on April 15, officers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80, just east of the 104-mile marker.

Officials say Vonderrick Rayford, 51, of Milwaukee, was initially stopped for excessive speeding. During the course of the traffic stop, officials say he exited his vehicle and opened fire on a Dallas County Deputy.

A brief standoff ensued, during which additional law enforcement officers responded to assist.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers on scene were fired upon several more times before returning fire. Rayford was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stolen vehicle & gun

What we know:

The investigation revealed that the vehicle Rayford was driving had been reported stolen out of Colorado. The firearm used in the incident was also determined to be stolen.

Additionally, Rayford had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Wisconsin.

Per standard protocol, officers and deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The names of the involved officers/deputies are being withheld at this time pending notification requirements and the ongoing investigative process.

What's next:

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting a thorough and independent investigation into the incident.